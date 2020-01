What 2020 Means In Numerology

For those who practice both astrology and numerology, there's even more significance. 2020 brings us a Saturn-Pluto conjunction in January (meaning that the two planets will be in the same sign, in this case, Capricorn). This conjunction “speaks to an astrological time of tearing down structures,” Shannon says. “This will set the stage for those with a spiritual bent to tap into the 22 master builder energy of 2020 and create structures to replace those that have fallen.” Sounds like good news for your New Year's resolutions