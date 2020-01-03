Dr. Pimple Popper‘s New Season Was Worth The Wait

At the consult, Ravon shows Dr. Lee his dangling growth. "It's very unique to see a growth at this size in this area... because it gets in the way of things," Dr. Lee says. "I think it probably started as a skin tag, and now it's definitely some sort of floating lipoma, filled with fat cells." After situating Ravon so she can cut at the bump (and nothing else), Dr. Lee slices off the growth with a pair of surgical scissors and sutures it up — and Ravon walks out with one less thing attached to his lower body.