Carrie Underwood Kicks Off The New Year With A Major Job Change

Alejandra Salazar
Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images.
It’s the end of an era for the CMA Awards, as longtime host Carrie Underwood bids the show goodbye after 12 years. 
Underwood announced her plans to step down for next year’s show earlier this week. On Instagram, she reminisced on the past dozen years and celebrated her past co-hosts Brad Paisley, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton.
“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it,” Underwood wrote. “It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes. I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years.”
She continued: “It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us.”
Underwood and Paisley became the CMA Awards’ regular hosts in 2008, just several years after the release of Underwood’s debut album, Some Hearts, and her sophomore record, Carnival Ride — she was already well on her way to solidifying her status as the most successful winner of American Idol, according to Forbes. 
Underwood’s last CMAs (or, in her words, “at least for now”) was co-hosted with McEntire and Parton. The 2019 show intended to honor the women of country music — women artists in the industry have historically received less radio play and fewer awards than their male counterparts — but faced swift backlash from fans after snubbing Underwood for the Entertainer of the Year award. Many of Underwood’s supporters, including fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert, figured Underwood was the obvious pick: along with a long and influential career, Underwood was just wrapping up an arena tour on the heels of a highly successful album. She was also the sole woman nominated for the prize. 
But to follow Underwood’s lead, there’s no telling what the future has in store — and there will be plenty to look forward to in 2020, CMAs or otherwise.
