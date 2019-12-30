Okay So, Who Is Curating Barack Obama’s Spotify Playlist?

Summer Walker's "Come Thru" made the cut. The song, which samples Usher's Billboard Hot 100 hit "U Make Me Wanna" and features the R&B singer, is quite literally about a late night invitation for sex. "You make me wanna come through/Quarter after two/Just to put it down on you," Walker and Usher harmonize seductively during the chorus. Not that President Obama's sex life is any of our business, but you sir, are a whole husband of almost 30 years. It's not called a "dick appointment," it's just date night.