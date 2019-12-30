The Best End-Of-Year Laptop Deals On The Internet

There's one more day of the decade, but before you let the accompanying existential dread wash over you, I have some good news: It's a nice time to buy a laptop. Black Friday and Christmas shopping have come and gone, but there are end-of-year sales aplenty. From HP to Apple to Dell, check out the best laptop deals on the internet. And act fast — it's almost 2020! Which means all the new laptops.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.