Lana Del Rey Begs Thief To Return Stolen Family Treasures After A Holiday Break-In

Del Rey’s sister, photographer Chuck Grant, is responsible for creating many of Del Rey’s iconic images. She photographed most of Del Rey’s album covers including her most recent LP, Norman Fucking Rockwell! , and directed a 14-minute video that accompanied the album. Del Rey is frequently the subject of Grant’s photos. According to Grant’s website, she predominantly shoots on film , which makes protecting scans and negatives even more important because it is not simply a matter of having a copy of the photo saved on an external hard drive. Once negatives and scans are lost, they can’t be duplicated with the same quality, if at all.