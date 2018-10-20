Lana Del Rey Speaks Out On Her Stalker: “On Another Level”

A man charged with stalking singer Lana Del Rey in Florida has been sentenced to one year in prison and will get credit for the 245 days he already spent in jail, according to WESH 2 News.
Michael Shawn Hunt, 43, the man convicted, was arrested with a knife outside of the singer’s Orlando concert in February. Hunt pleaded no contest to stalking, and weapons charges and charges of aggravated stalking against him were dropped. Following the sentencing, Del Rey took to Twitter to share her thoughts.
"If you bring weapons to the show with plans to use them and ur posting about it -the police will probably know about it before I do like they did in Orlando,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about the sentencing. “I’m just saying bringing weapons into the mix is on another level,” she later added, responding to a fan.
Advertisement
I’m just saying bringing weapons into the mix is on another level.— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 20, 2018
Before taking a $100 Uber ride from Tampa to Florida, Hunt wrote, “I love you so much Lana I can’t wait to be back in your arms in a few days baby,” on his Facebook page, according to the Orlando Sentinel. This was just one of the many statements Hunt made that left Del Rey fearing for her safety, as well as that of her fans. Authorities were alerted about Hunt’s social media posts, and when he arrived at the concert they arrested him.
Hunt admitted to writing the “cryptic and threatening” posts but told authorities that he had no intentions on hurting the singer. Del Rey first addressed the rattling incident at her Atlanta concert the day after Hunt’s arrest.
“I am actually just feeling a little more emotional than I thought after what happened in Orlando, but I just really wanted to be here with you guys tonight,” she told the audience. “And actually I was feeling totally fine, and then just got, I don’t know, a little bit nervous when I got onstage. So I just want to say that I am super happy to be with you guys, and if I’m a little bit feathery, just bear with me.”
Advertisement