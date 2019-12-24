Everything We Know (So Far) About Bath & Body Works’ After-Christmas Sale

While we love a product-specific sale at Bath & Body Works — like its recent Candle Day and inaugural Body Care Day — there's really nothing quite like the retailer's major semi-annual sale. It comes along a few times a year, usually seasonally, and prompts fans to stock up on candles, hand cream, and so much more.
Typically, the retailer drops its last and largest semi-annual sale on December 26. Last year, clearance items were up to 75% off, and we're hoping for the same blowout this year.
While the specifics of the sale are still under lock and key, check back here tonight when the brand is revealing the exact clearance deals and markdowns you can expect. The only catch? You better act fast, because if the after-Christmas sale is anything like last year's, you'll likely be able to shop all of the beloved holiday scents — like Winter Candy Apple candle and Twisted Peppermint shower gel — at a reduced price.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement