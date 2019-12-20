She’s often been tempted by the Dark Side — as we saw in The Last Jedi, Luke (Mark Hamill) is terrified when she goes straight to the dark when he’s teaching her to harness the Force on Ach-to. But despite that temptation, Rey has always sought the light. She’s always been a messenger of hope and rebellion, not control and aggression. She may have been born a Palpatine, and that may make her question what that says about her true self momentarily. But by killing her grandfather and effectively removing herself from that family line, Rey is living proof there’s no prescribed blueprint for anyone — not for Ben Solo, the grandson of Darth Vader, and not for her, the granddaughter of the most terrifying presence in the galaxy. You have to choose light over dark. It’s not predestined.