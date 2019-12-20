After a truly wild series of events, the wife of an American diplomat is officially being charged in the death of a teenager from the U.K. Anne Sacoolas, who is married to a U.S. diplomat currently stationed in the U.K. was charged with killing a teenage motorcyclist in a road accident on Friday.
Harry Dunn, who was 19 at the time, died on August 27 just outside of a U.S. Air Force base in England after Sacoolas hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road. While she originally cooperated with the police, she left the country three weeks later claiming diplomatic immunity.
But the case began to unfold in October. Two months ago, Dunn’s parents came to visit America to ask that Sacoolas come back to the U.K. and face justice, according to CNN. To make their case, they met with President Trump at the White House. During a bizarre and seemingly-staged White House meeting, the President presented the family with the opportunity to meet with Sacoolas when he was with them.
During their meeting to discuss Sacoolas, Trump unexpectedly dropped “bombshell” news that the woman who had killed their son was in the next room and offered them the chance to meet her. Photographers were also waiting in the hallway to document the meeting, which a family spokesperson said felt like an ambush.
After meeting with the president, the grieving parents say they feel "taken advantage of.” In a statement from the family’s spokesperson, it’s noted that the family feels they “have become a pawn in a wider political game.”
Now, Sacoolas is finally facing charges after she fled the country to avoid them. And this decision to charge Sacoolas is causing tension between the U.K. and the United States, despite the fact that she is being given a fair trial. Dominic Raab, the British Foreign Secretary is standing behind it. Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said they chose to charge Sacoolas “following a thorough review of the evidence available.” If convicted, she could face up to 14 years in prison.
Sacoolas’ attorney, Amy Jeffress, said in a statement to the New York Post on Friday that the diplomat’s wife remains “devastated” by the “tragic accident” that killed Dunn — but doesn’t plan to willingly return to the U.K. to face prosecution.
“Anne would do whatever she could to bring Harry back,” the statement read. “She is a mother herself and cannot imagine the pain of the loss of a child. She has cooperated fully with the investigation and accepted responsibility.”
Following the charge, Dunn’s mother said, “We had no idea it was going to be this hard and it would take this long but we really feel it is one huge step towards that promise we made Harry.”
