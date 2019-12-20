It might be the last piece of one family's saga, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out now, is far from the last Star Wars story. From streaming series to spinoff movies, Lucasfilm and Disney+ have plenty more that will be added to the long and sometimes confusing chronology of Star Wars movies and TV shows. We might have to say goodbye to some old friends, but are new stories on the horizon. Some of them even include a few old friends — Star Wars loves a prequel.
As we head out into these new parts of the galaxy, you'll probably want to see how everything fits together — especially now that The Rise of Skywalker is out in the world. Sure, you might know that the original trilogy lies between the prequels and the most recent set of movies, but what about The Mandalorian? Where does it fit in? When did Solo: A Star Wars Story take place? When is that Obi-Wan spinoff set and will it account for the fact that Ewan McGregor first played the role 20 years ago?
All your questions and more will be answered! Well, unless you're looking for confirmed release dates for the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series. We don't have those.