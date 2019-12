As we head out into these new parts of the galaxy, you'll probably want to see how everything fits together — especially now that The Rise of Skywalker is out in the world. Sure, you might know that the original trilogy lies between the prequels and the most recent set of movies, but what about The Mandalorian ? Where does it fit in? When did Solo: A Star Wars Story take place? When is that Obi-Wan spinoff set and will it account for the fact that Ewan McGregor first played the role 20 years ago?