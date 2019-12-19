At the end of season 1, the Robinsons' landing craft, the Jupitor 2, gets flung into outer space towards an unknown destination in and unknown galaxy while attempting to dock with their mother ship, the Resolute. The have the wise-cracking mechanic Don West with them, but not their Robot pal — he got flung in a different direction while fighting with a different robot. Now, just like the Robinsons in the original ‘60s series and the 1998 film before them, they really are “lost in space.” In every iteration of this series, the Robinsons are doomed to bounce from planet to planet as their journey to the colonies at Alpha Centauri are continually sabotaged.