Horrifying Footage Shows A 16-Year-Old Being Kidnapped From Her Mother On The Street

A grainy black and white video from the New York Police Department shows a horrifying attack on 16-year-old Karol Sanchez. Walking with her mother on the street, Sanchez is grabbed and taken in a residential Bronx neighborhood on Monday night. This is, unfortunately, following a string of recent attacks on young women in the New York area.
The video from New York's 40th precinct, which was posted on Twitter, shows the men appear from out of nowhere, tackling Sanchez into the car and speeding off. When her mother tried to intervene and protect her daughter, the kidnappers also pushed her to the ground in the process, in a wild haze of events. It happened, quite literally, in a New York minute, a little past 11 pm on December 16.
According to a statement from the NYPD issued to Refinery29, they said that police received the report at about 11:20pm of a "16-year-old female victim walking along Eagle Avenue in the vicinity of East 156 Street." Sanchez was in the company of her 36-year-old mother when they were approached by a beige-colored four-door sedan which stopped in front of 745 Eagle Avenue, according to the report.
"Two unknown males exited the vehicle, grabbed the 16-year-old female, and dragged her inside the vehicle while pushing the victim's mother to the ground," the statement describes. "The vehicle, also occupied by two additional unknown males, then fled east bound on East 156 Street from south bound Eagle Avenue.”
The video shows no sign of the men coming, appearing from almost nowhere. According to police, her mother, who was left at the scene, was not injured and refused medical attention. An amber alert has been put out for Sanchez, and the story is spreading rapidly on Twitter, with local officials including New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson and Mayor Bill de Blasio asking New Yorkers to help find Sanchez. Her cousin took to Twitter to ask for help too.
The police precinct has given information to help find Sanchez, who is said to be approximately 5'5" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. At the time of the kidnapping, she was last seen wearing a dark blue short jacket, white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers. The suspects who are seen on camera and wanted for questioning have been described as four adult men in their 20’s who have dark complexions and are wearing dark clothing.
Chief Fausto Picardo, the department’s chief of patrol, has also posted on Twitter asking people in New York for help finding Sanchez and tracking down the men who took her. According to the New York Times, the department is offering up to $2,500 for people who have any information about the kidnapping, and asking that anyone with knowledge that could help to come forward immediately.
With so many people rushing to help, hopefully Sanchez will be returned home safely and the suspects will be caught as quickly as possible.
Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these males, or information on the incident itself, is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
This is an ongoing story. We will update with details as we know more.
