Suddenly, they get long practices, mean comments about their weight, and no captain — Coach French has got it from here. Addy is especially captivated by her, much to Beth’s chagrin. (If no one is there to look up to Beth, Beth's not sure what she has left.) Coach French runs a hard practice, and as the team gets better, it seems that her unorthodox methods actually work. But it's not all good, because Coach French also has the squad over to her own home to drink wine and eat and lounge and gossip, and all of it is wholly inappropriate, since, ya know, this is a teacher-student relationship and these girls are doing some underage drinking.