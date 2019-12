It remains to be seen where and when Kelly will share the additional comments she promised in her Instagram post. After her NBC show was cancelled last year following remarks she made about blackface (which, to be clear, were added to the list of other offensive comments she’s made throughout her television career), Kelly hasn’t landed another TV gig. As the New York Times reports, she has posted interviews she produced herself to Instagram and YouTube, and during an October appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show teased some sort of a comeback. Maybe she didn’t have a say on Bombshell, but it sounds like she might be taking advantage of a timely opportunity to put herself out there once again.