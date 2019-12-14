Story from Music

Harry Styles & Stevie Nicks Sang A Surprise Duet & The Internet Couldn’t Help But Stan

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty/The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
What’s the only thing better than a new Harry Styles album? A Harry Styles live show, complete with an appearance by the legendary Stevie Nicks — and the internet can’t get enough of it. 
Styles was performing his sold-out album release show at the L.A. Forum, when he had a surprise in store for the audience. “I have a feeling you’re going to enjoy this as much as me. Please welcome to the stage, Stevie Nicks,” Styles announced, reported Rolling Stone. Styles and Nicks are pals — he inducted her into the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame —  and when they’re together, it’s pure magic. 
The two songbirds performed “Landslide” as a duet, and they danced together; Styles bopping around Nicks as she swayed like the fairy godmother she is, and the crowd went wild.
Social media erupted, of course, with many people praising Styles and Nicks’ chemistry — and his booty dropping dance moves. Others were thrilled to see Styles performing with one of his heroes, and the fans who were at the show seemed like they could barely contain their excitement.
This is one friendship that the internet has no choice but stan.
