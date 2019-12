Styles was performing his sold-out album release show at the L.A. Forum, when he had a surprise in store for the audience. “I have a feeling you’re going to enjoy this as much as me. Please welcome to the stage, Stevie Nicks,” Styles announced , reported Rolling Stone. Styles and Nicks are pals — he inducted her into the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and when they’re together, it’s pure magic.