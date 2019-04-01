If you’ve never seen someone crush a soul with music before, it’s exactly what happens when Nicks sings “Silver Springs.” After the first chorus, she starts staring down Buckingham, who the song was written about, and the way she leans in and makes eye contact when she later sings, “You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you” is enough to make your blood run cold. She then drags her mic towards him while putting her full weight into singing, “Was I just a fool?” and Buckingham, who knows there’s no getting out of this now, looks almost captivated by her performance. Twenty years later and those two were still working their shit out in the most dramatic and public ways possible.