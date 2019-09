With her 1981 solo debut, Bella Donna, Nicks was flourishing. Working with producer (and future music industry titan and another of her paramours) Jimmy Iovine, she stepped out with an iconic duet, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers . It was a radio smash and probably the only song of Petty career where the best thing he could do was get out of the way. The video was obsession-worthy: Nicks and Petty facing each other and singing, Nicks with those curly Russian Doll bangs we’re all obsessed with anew in drop feather earrings and what was, by then, her standard outfit: a black dress with sheer panels and skirts that hit the floor . It was like, after years of feuding with her ex-boyfriend and bandmate Buckingham, she finally wrote the parts for both of them: she got to burn him with lines like “this doesn’t have to be the big get even / this doesn’t have to be anything at all” while his proxy, Petty, could only say, “I know you really wanna tell me goodbye / I know you really wanna be your own girl.” It sounded like vindication — and freedom. In that moment, who didn’t want to be Stevie Nicks? Buckingham also released a solo album, that came out three months after Bella Donna. And, well, let’s just say that only one of them is a double-inductee to the Rock Hall.