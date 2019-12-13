New Music To Know This Week: Kesha Goes Country, Kinda & King Princess Destroys Souls

I have been curious about where Kesha would go after her last album. She made us all feel some kind of way with "Praying" and scream about being a "mother fucking woman," but the path she's carving on her next is something else, something wildly different. With "Resentment" she not only dips back into the intensely personal but points her ship towards an alt-country strain of music that is decidedly too country for folk pop and not quite upbeat enough to be Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia line in heavy rotation. The take on not being treated like shit in a relationship thought? Priceless.