The True Story Behind Little Women Is Just As Heartbreaking

Alcott based Amy, the youngest of the March sisters, on her youngest sister May. Like Amy, May was passionate about painting. With the success of Little Women, Alcott paid for May to study art in London, Paris, and Rome. May eventually had her work displayed in the Paris Salon, just like Amy did in the book, which ended up being almost prophetic in that sense. The book differs from reality in one major way regarding Amy. In Little Women, Amy marries their neighbor Laurie who originally loved Jo. In reality, May married a Swiss businessman a year after her Paris Salon debut and moved to the Paris suburbs, where she gave birth to a daughter, Lulu. Mere months later, May died and Lulu was sent to live with Alcott.