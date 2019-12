Democrats Could Flip The Senate In 2020. Kirsten Gillibrand Wants To Be Behind That Effort.

As for who she plans to endorse in 2020, she says she is waiting as things are changing quickly in the race but is hoping to announce this by the New York Democratic primary on April 28, 2020. One thing is clear: Her friend Sen. Kamala Harris recently leaving the race means there’s no longer one obvious choice. “I was very sad that Kamala ended her campaign. I was very inspired by her campaign, and I can’t imagine all the challenges she had to overcome as a strong Black female candidate. That made me really sad.” Yet she refuses to dwell on the specifics of the race, and prefers to talk about how to move forward and make elections more fair. When asked about Elizabeth Warren’s recent statement that she and Harris have been “forced out” of the race in favor of billionaires like Tom Steyer who have bought their way in, Gillibrand launched into the importance of publicly funded elections. “I think it displays the need to question why we let money dominate politics and who can run, and how successful they’re going to be. When money can come from special interests or from billionaires, it lessens the strength of the voice of the people in this country.”