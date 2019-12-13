The Harry Styles Album Is Wrecking The Internet

For the countless Harry Styles fans of the world, Christmas has officially come early. The high-wasted pants aficionado released his second album, Fine Line today, and the internet is besides itself with joy...and thirst.
Fine Line follows in the classic rock footsteps of his debut album, Harry Styles, but this time tinged with sadness and longing for his ex-loves (notably, French-American model Camille Rowe) and a whole lot of magic mushrooms. (Skip to "Treat People With Kindness," and you'll get the idea.)
The build-up for Styles' new music has been long and difficult for many fans, but small moments of relief came with his release of three singles, "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar," and "Lights Out," as well as a few TV appearances leading up to the drop. And now that it's finally out and Styles' sweet tenor is melting eardrums across the world, fans haven't held back in sharing their excitement on social media. They're basically freaking out. Here are a few of the best reactions.
when harry styles said you’re so golden, he meant himself#FineLine pic.twitter.com/OV1WPWqSJL— nourhanne. (@batchybanana) December 13, 2019
bitches saying i’m fine then keep listening to falling, i’m really bitches i love pain#FineLine pic.twitter.com/3MXZgDdgfz— nourhanne. (@batchybanana) December 13, 2019
Actual photos of me while listening to the Fine line album NONSTOP.#FineLine pic.twitter.com/h3wmnOVyrc— haleychristine (@HaleyCSanders) December 13, 2019
Harries: *relaxing with Harry’s voice in cherry*— Day.🍓 (@Dxystyles) December 13, 2019
Camille: CUCUU#FineLinepic.twitter.com/BBhRknodob
If I see ANYONE hating on any song out of this absolute masterpiece. #FineLine pic.twitter.com/86JqnmvzLr— 𝓡𝓸♡ is seeing H, again 🥰🍉 (@needyforharry) December 13, 2019
Harry Styles: yeah I've tried shrooms a couple times but you can't really tell— Rachel (@patasuciaaa) December 13, 2019
She: #FineLine pic.twitter.com/3LrCgIwp0T
Now, BRB while I go listen to "Falling" for the fiftieth time.
