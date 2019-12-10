Wait, Jack Black Literally Forgot He Was In The Holiday

Clearly Jack Black's ears don't burn when I do my yearly rewatch of The Holiday, because he actually forgot he was in it when Variety interview him on the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle red carpet. Black starred as Miles in the 2006 classic alongside Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jude Law. However, when asked about his favorite Christmas movie, he had a different December staple on the brain.
"I gotta say Elf," he told the outlet. "Jon Favreau and Will Ferrel just knock it out of the park."
When Variety pointed out that it was humble of him to not name his own holiday movie, things went off the rails.
"Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?" he asked, pausing before — "Oh, The Holiday! Obviously The Holiday. Nancy Meyers: Genius."
Yes, obviously The Holiday. Black played a heartbroken music producer who crosses paths with Winslet's Iris as she vacations at the home of Cameron Diaz. It's actually a little complicated, but all you need to know is he writes Winslet a melody and gives her a coffee with the big dollop of whipped cream.
Jack Black forgot he was in a holiday movie for a second there pic.twitter.com/b6KdWR1hXY— Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2019
Unlike Love Actually and "Baby It's Cold Outside," The Holiday has managed over ten years of rewatches without getting canceled or called-out (mostly). And thank God! It's a perfect movie that ages like a fine wine, and not to mention includes bit parts for Kathryn Hahn and John Krasinski. If Black needs a refresher on any of these fun facts, the movie is certainly queued up on my TV right now — but I'll shield him from the theory that the two main characters are actually dead the whole time. That's more than even a diehard fan can handle.
