Wait, Jack Black Literally Forgot He Was In The Holiday

Unlike Love Actually and "Baby It's Cold Outside," The Holiday has managed over ten years of rewatches without getting canceled or called-out ( mostly ). And thank God! It's a perfect movie that ages like a fine wine, and not to mention includes bit parts for Kathryn Hahn and John Krasinski. If Black needs a refresher on any of these fun facts, the movie is certainly queued up on my TV right now — but I'll shield him from the theory that the two main characters are actually dead the whole time. That's more than even a diehard fan can handle.