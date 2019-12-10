The New Grudge Trailer Is So Scary It’s Basically NSFW

The R-rating means that the new Grudge can be as graphic as possible in its scares (the previous film was rated PG-13) but it’s really the moments in between the finger amputation that make it so chilling. The tension is really ramped up in this trailer, thanks, in part, to Riseborough’s nuanced performance: She’s trying just as hard as we are to figure out what the hell is going on, and keep her cool when she knows something very, very bad is.

