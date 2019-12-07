Katie Hill Speaks Out About Her Mental Health Struggle In The Aftermath Of Her Leaked Nudes

Former Rep. Katie Hill revealed her struggle with thoughts self-harm, depression, and her healing process in the aftermath of resigning from Congress after she became the victim of revenge porn when nude photos of her were leaked in The New York Times. Hill also explained how she gained the courage to finally leave her toxic relationship with her ex-husband.
Hill began by explaining that she had begun to have thoughts of taking her own life because of the way she felt she was being perceived by the public in media coverage around the revenge porn.
“I read those articles with the acute sense that writers and readers alike must think I am already dead. I’m not, though sometimes I’ve wished to be. More than half of the victims of cyber exploitation (also known as revenge porn) contemplate suicide in the aftermath. Many have attempted it, and some tragically have succeeded,” wrote Hill.
Hill documented her own experience with self-harm, recounting a night where she had come close to attempting to die by suicide, but then decided that she needed to stick around for the girls and women who had seen her situation play out in the media.
“And I realized I couldn’t do it. I ran the campaign knowing it was bigger than me and what I wanted, and it still is. I don’t get to quit. I have to keep going forward, and be part of the fight to create the change that those young girls are counting on,” Hill explained.
After that night, Hill described that she wrote her resignation speech with resolve to keep fighting for women, especially victims of cyber exploitation.
“I don’t know exactly what’s ahead for me, and I know there’s a lot more pain ahead,” Hill wrote. “But I’m in the fight, and I’m glad it’s not all over after all.”
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
