New Music To Know This Week: Hinds & Kali Uchis Make Huge Returns With New Songs — & More

Anyone who has noticed a pattern in their life of the same sort of people committing the same sort of atrocities, from small to large, will feel a pang of recognition while listening to this song. It's just a little hint of what's to come on their 2020 album, which singer Channy Leaneagh started writing while she was healing after falling off her roof while clearing ice in the winter of 2018. Nothing brings the light of reflection through more clearly than having all the time in the world.