7 Cheap (But Thoughtful) Beauty Gifts You Can Find At CVS

When last-minute gifting truly comes at the very last-minute, you might be between a bottom-shelf bottle of wine and a $10 Starbucks gift card. If you're there — like currently on your way to your friend's friend's Christmas party there — you can run into CVS, grab a pre-packaged gift set that fits the bill, and not have to excuse yourself to the bathroom during the Secret Santa exchange.
Straight past the tabloid magazines and nail polish, CVS actually has a surprisingly extensive selection of curated beauty sets for the 2019 holiday season. From a shearling-lined bathrobe and matching loofa to the perfect eyeliner set, find the best hidden gems, ahead.
