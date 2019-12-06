Meet The Newest Ian Somerholder Smolderer: Dr. Luther Swan From V Wars

And these aren’t the ruggedly handsome, lovable vampires you came to know and love in Vampire Diaries' Mystic Falls. These creatures are highly dangerous and very thirsty, which basically puts the fate of humanity directly in Dr. Swann’s hands. But how far will he go to save humankind, along with those already infected, and can he do it before an all-out blood war ensues between humans and vampires? At least some of those questions are bound to get answered throughout the show’s 10-episode first season, but the more jarring plot twist in all of this is seeing Somerhalder once again immerse himself in a vampire-filled world, but as a mere mortal. However, it’s those key differences that made returning to the vampire genre so appealing to the actor since it allowed him to play the exact opposite of everything Damon was.