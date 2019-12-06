For the past five years, Bath & Body Works has chosen one single day on the Gregorian calendar to throw a mega sale on its most beloved product: the jumbo 3-wick candle. Stans know the annual flash sale as Candle Day and celebrate it like Black Friday 2.0, flooding their local B&BW stores ravenous for cozy winter scents like Cider Lane and Twisted Peppermint, buying their favorite jars in bulk.
Now, for the sixth year running, Bath & Body Works' Candle Day is back, and drops tomorrow — Saturday, December 7th — when, for one day only, all 3-wick candles will be marked down to just $9.50.
Saturday's offer will be valid in all Bath & Body Works retail stores nationwide, with many locations offering extended hours, opening at 7 a.m. or earlier. You can also shop the sale online (and avoid the crowds). There, the sale kicks off the second the clock strikes Candle Day at midnight and will also run all day, while supplies last — which likely won't be more than a few hours considering the hype around this deal.
If you do the math, every Bath & Body Works 3-wick candle typically retails for $24.50, so the Candle Day sale gives shoppers a discount over 60%. According to the brand, there are over 135 different scented candles to choose from this year, including new ones arriving exclusively for the event. Spoiler: The newbies are some of the sweetest, most sugar-forward fragrances you've ever smelled, with names like Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar, and Red Velvet Cupcake.
Of course, given the time of year, you can't go wrong with the holiday classics, like Fresh Balsam, 'Tis The Season, and Pink Fairy Gumdrop. If you're set with seasonal scents, you can grab the cult hits, like Eucalyptus Mint and Mahogany Teakwood. Whatever your strategy — trying what's new, or sticking to the tried-and-trues — this is without a doubt the best time to buy a jumbo Bath & Body Works candle... or a half dozen.
