Bath & Body Works Just Dropped 24 New Candles To Get You In The Fall Spirit

No matter how long you wear your open-toed shoes or how much frosé you squeeze in before spiked cider takes over, fall season is officially in full swing when the new Bath & Body Works candles drop.
The brand has actually been in the autumn spirit since July when it released 30 new scents with fall themes, like Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin and Warm Apple Pie. But, of course, it didn't sop there. Your favorite candle company just released another wave of fall fragrances to transform your home into a cozy oasis in the coming months.
The new drop includes 24 single and three-wick scents for every fall scenario, from a crisp cranberry scent that will complement your Thanksgiving meal to a flannel-scented jar that'll call to mind your favorite fall blanket. Plus, the brand is giving us a preview of the holiday launches with a few Christmas-themed candles.
Ahead, discover the ones we’ll be burning, and shop the entire candle collection online at Bath & Body Works.
