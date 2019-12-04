Diaz: "It’s a strange thing that women are still looked down upon or can’t have an equal position of power and respect. It could really be just the way we were conditioned to think. It’s intentionally and sometimes unintentionally drilled into our heads from scenes of cavemen hitting women over the head and throwing them over their shoulders to the images of women in kitchens, making babies while the men do all work. It’s something that just needs to change and there needs to be more imagery and representation of us as equals. Little by little, we hope to get there. I know we will continue to play our role in changing that."