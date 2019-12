Baby Yoda Drinking Soup Is Taking Over The Internet

Have you had enough of the suspected “Baby Yoda” yet? No? The internet hasn’t either, and he’s back in yet another iteration: sippin’ tea, as one does. Or soup. We’re not sure and usually babies don’t sip either, but on The Mandalorian this one does. And he’s ridiculously cute while doing so, whoever or whatever he (we think it’s a he, based on Wookipedia, of course ) is.