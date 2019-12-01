Baby Yoda Drinking Soup Is Taking Over The Internet

Have you had enough of the suspected “Baby Yoda” yet? No? The internet hasn’t either, and he’s back in yet another iteration: sippin’ tea, as one does. Or soup. We’re not sure and usually babies don’t sip either, but on The Mandalorian this one does. And he’s ridiculously cute while doing so, whoever or whatever he (we think it’s a he, based on Wookipedia, of course) is.
In the newest episode of the Disney+ series, which was released on Friday, the green baby we’re obsessed with showed off his sipping skills and the whole internet is here for it. Just look at him! Adorable.
Some people think that the Child is a celebration of the cozy holiday season.
Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw— Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019
Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz— Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019
Or a celebration of spending the night in.
me watching my roommate getting ready to go out for the night pic.twitter.com/xZaA29pSpq— JOHNNY SIBILLY (@JohnnySibilly) November 30, 2019
Some are creating fan art, which is pretty “aww”-inducing.
Fuck it. Baby Yoda on the Fine Line album cover pic.twitter.com/tbInLyMwsU— baby eryoda updates | pinned (@haylor) December 1, 2019
There’s always room for making Boomer memes.
gonna start making baby yoda boomer memes pic.twitter.com/FPyznvfQ6X— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 30, 2019
One linked “Baby Yoda” into another popular meme and cultural moment: White Claw. Is there a legal drinking age in the Star Wars universe?
Baby Yoda parties till dawn pic.twitter.com/jkWfobkSOI— The Q Files Pod 👻 Lana Del Gay 🏳️🌈 (@McClellandShane) December 1, 2019
Of course, there are the inevitable comparisons to the classic Kermit drinking tea meme.
“kermit sipping tea” walked so “baby yoda sipping soup” could run pic.twitter.com/WwgIbn00eX— benji with the good hair (@sevenbenjisins) November 30, 2019
The new “tea” meme of 2020 #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/5WDRycYz4v— Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 #WeStanBabyYoda (@GeekVibesNation) November 30, 2019
While we all can agree the baby is cute, what we can’t seem to figure out is who the baby is, where the Child came from, or what we should even call it.
To get to the bottom of whether we should even call him “Baby Yoda,” Entertainment Tonight asked writer, producer, and longtime Star Wars collaborator David Filoni whether “Baby Yoda” is an accurate name for this adorable plot twist of a character. He didn’t say it was wrong...but it wasn’t exactly right, either.
“That’s fine,” Filoni said. “All part of the mystery.”
Maybe that mystery is why the internet is so obsessed, or maybe it’s a bit of that Star Wars magic getting streamed into our living rooms thanks to Disney+ giving us the access we need. Or maybe, the internet is just a sucker for a sweet lil’ baby sippin’ tea.
