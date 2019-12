A Medical Intuitive Told Me My Spiritual Guides Want Me To Go To The Spa

I was already surprised that my ancient guides had kept up with all the latest wellness brands and therapies. (I was also wondering how they thought I would pay for all these treatments; Shirodhara treatments alone can cost $145 per session, and I was supposed to go quarterly.) But their last bit of advice really gave me pause. Mercree told me my guides wanted me to go off my hormonal birth control, and instead take two Nature’s Way red raspberry supplements twice a day for help with hormonal regulation. She added that a non-hormonal IUD could also be a good alternative.