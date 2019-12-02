A Medical Intuitive Told Me My Spiritual Guides Want Me To Go To The Spa

Even so, I can see why someone would go to Mercree. She has a calming presence, and if you’ve had bad experiences within the medical establishment, this could seem like a decent alternative way to find advice from a greater power. The recommendations I got certainly weren't all backed conclusively by science — but they were very in tune with the wellness industry, which is all about taking your life and health into your own hands. Or, in this case, the hands of your guides.