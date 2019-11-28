The Obamas Share A Family Thanksgiving Message That Will Give You All The Feels

Gather 'round the table and let's talk turkey: how was your Thanksgiving? Did the whole family come? Are you stuck in your childhood bedroom? Did you get to have your favorite dessert? If you were wondering what some of your favorite celebs are up to over the Thanksgiving holiday, it turns out they do not all celebrate like us.
Sure, there are some classic family portraits going around celeb Insta (we see you, Obamas), but when you're on a gorgeous tropical beach, like Millie Bobby Brown, or cheers-ing in Thailand, like Kaley Cuoco, you may be having the best Thanksgiving.
Click through to see what celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon are serving for the holiday and even watch Joey King bake a pie. And if you want to go to Friendsgiving, it looks like Jennifer Aniston's house is the place to be. Gobble gobble!