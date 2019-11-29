Gather 'round the table and let's talk turkey: If you were wondering what some of your favourite celebs are up to over the holiday weekend, it turns out they do not all celebrate like the rest of us do.
Sure, there are some classic family portraits going around celebrity Instagram (we see you, Obamas), but when you're on a gorgeous tropical beach, like Millie Bobby Brown, or cheers-ing in Thailand, like Kaley Cuoco, it's clear that your Thanksgiving is in a completely different league.
Click through to see what the likes Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon are serving for the holiday and even watch Joey King bake a pie. And if you want to go to Friendsgiving, it looks like Jennifer Aniston's house is the place to be.