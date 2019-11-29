While Black Friday is the perfect time to snag holiday gifts at a discounted price, it's also a can't-miss opportunity to stock up on your favorite beauty products. Whether you're about to hit the bottom of your eyeshadow pan or need concealer backup for all the holiday parties on your calendar, now is the time to score big on the buzziest beauty brands.
Case in point: Tarte. On November 29 only, you can get any Tarte product for 30% off, with zero exclusions. That means marked-down prices for the brand's popular Shape Tape Concealer, mascaras, and eyeshadow palettes.
So you can fill your cart with ease and get back to the rest of your Black Friday shopping, we've rounded up a few must-haves worth checking out, ahead.
