Parachute Home’s Bed & Bath Bestsellers Are 20% Off

The big day is finally here! It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of shopping opportunities on Black Friday, so we’re here to lighten your load by narrowing down that list with one premium online shop: Parachute Home. Beginning today and lasting all the way through December 2, its oh-so-lovely stock of bestselling bedding to pajamas will be 20% off.
Parachute’s dreamy aesthetic matches its products' premium quality. We'd liken slipping into a set of the brand's top-rated percale sheets or plush quilted slippers akin to an Eloise-at-The-Plaza type of experience — aka luxurious and the perfect opportunity to score a deal. Ahead, we’ve rounded up Parachute’s most coveted sale items worth shopping. Scroll on to upgrade your bed and bath games to luxe heights, but on a Black-Friday budget.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.