Marieme Manifested Her Success With “Leave” & Now She’s Stripping It All The Way Down

"People notice my hairstyle everywhere I go. I was walking with a friend and she told me, 'I feel so free walking next to you.' People always ask me how I walk around with this look and want to know if I don't care. I don't, it's freedom and evolution for me...All of us, I feel, aspire to be free. People think it takes me forever to do this hairstyle, but if I do it one time then for the next two months, I wake up like this. It's easy. The thing I notice is that people are curious about it. Even when I went back to Senegal, where I'm from, the kids there were so curious about my hair because they haven't seen anything like it. At the same time, their minds are open to it because they have the internet and social media. They embraced it, even though it's a Muslim country where some people wear hijabs. I can tell it's a powerful object on my head; it's a crown."