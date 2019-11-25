Elizabeth Warren Adds A Member Of The Squad To Her Team

Team Warren just got some new star players.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced three new campaign co-chairs on Friday. Warren’s fellow Massachusetts lawmaker Rep. Ayanna Pressley was on the list, along with Democratic Reps. Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Katie Porter of California.
“It's my honor to have @Deb4CongressNM, @KatiePorterOC, and @AyannaPressley as my Campaign Co-Chairs,” Warren tweeted. “Big structural change can't wait, and we'll fight for it—together.”
Pressley, Haaland, and Porter were elected to Congress last year, touting progressive platforms and making history in the process. In 2018, Pressley became the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts. Haaland became one of the first Native American women elected to Congress along with Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, according to Time. Porter, who represents Orange County, defeated two-term Republican incumbent Mimi Walters, becoming the first Democrat ever to represent California’s 45th congressional district, per ABC.
Pressley is a member of a high-profile group of freshman congresswomen called “The Squad,” who have made headlines for proposing progressive legislation such as the Green New Deal, facing racist and sexist attacks from President Donald Trump and his supporters, and clashing with both Republicans and Democrats over issues such as immigration and Trump’s impeachment proceedings. However, Pressley broke away from the rest of The Squad when she endorsed Warren earlier this month — Squad members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have all endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
Porter endorsed Warren in October, after garnering wide public attention for questioning corporate executives — including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg — in congressional hearings.
“I’m thrilled to join @ewarren, @Deb4CongressNM and @AyannaPressley to fight corruption and make sure every family has a fair shot in our economy and our society. This campaign is truly #forthepeople,” Porter tweeted after being announced as one of Warren’s campaign co-chairs.
Haaland, who announced her endorsement for Warren in July, also shared her enthusiasm for Warren’s candidacy.
“@ewarren is the inspiring, progressive leader America needs,” Haaland tweeted, sharing a photo of herself, Porter, and Pressley. “Now let's get to work and help get Elizabeth Warren to the White House!”
