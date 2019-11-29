MAC Cosmetics Has Major Cyber Weekend Deals

You can always count on MAC Cosmetics for three things: cult products (hey, Ruby Woo), Instagram-worthy collections, and the occasional major giveaway. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, a.k.a the Super Bowl weekend of shopping, the brand is combining all three — and we couldn't be happier.
Over the next few days, MAC won't just be slashing prices on popular products. They'll also be offering free gifts with purchase both online and in-store. We're breaking down the sales below:
From November 28 to 30, you can snag any MAC lipstick for $15, excluding VIVA Glam, Love Me Lipstick, and any tubes from special collections. If you've been waiting to stock up on favorites like Russian Red or Velvet Teddy at a lower price, now is the time.
If you're braving the Black Friday crowds from November 28 to December 2, you'll be rewarded with a full-size Fix+ Matte Plus setting spray, a Mini Fix+ Scent, or a 70 Lash after spending $75 or more in store.
But the deals don't stop there. On Cyber Monday, you can get two full-size Powder Kiss lipsticks in the shades Mull It Over and Burning Love — which originally retail for $19 each — along with a Prep + Prime Lip and a limited edition drawstring pouch all for $34. MAC also curated a variety of holiday makeup kits, ranging from $19.50 to $29.50, that will be available on November 30 at all locations and online.
If you're a MAC Lover member, then you also be eligible for a bonus discount of 25% off your purchases in-store and site-wide, excluding VIVA GLAM products. Knowing MAC, these items aren't likely to stick around long. Don't know where to start? Ahead, we pulled together a few of our favorite bestsellers that will be discounted.
A previous version of this story stated that MAC Cosmetics will be giving away products with online purchases. This is no longer the case, and the story has been updated to reflect the change.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
