MAC Cosmetics Has Major Cyber Weekend Deals

But the deals don't stop there. On Cyber Monday, you can get two full-size Powder Kiss lipsticks in the shades Mull It Over and Burning Love — which originally retail for $19 each — along with a Prep + Prime Lip and a limited edition drawstring pouch all for $34. MAC also curated a variety of holiday makeup kits, ranging from $19.50 to $29.50, that will be available on November 30 at all locations and online.