MAC Cosmetics Is About To Drop A Huge Black Friday Sale

If you're braving the Black Friday crowds from November 28 to December 2, you'll be rewarded with a full-size Fix+ Matte Plus setting spray, a Mini Fix+ Scent, or a 70 Lash after spending $75 or more in store. If you'd rather lounge on your couch and binge Disney+ as you shop, there are online freebies, too. From November 28 to December 2, if you spend more than $45 on maccosmetics.com , you'll be able to choose one of the four following gifts: Dazzle Highlighter in Dazzlegold or Dazzlepink, Mini MAC Fix+ Scent in Watermelon, Mini MAC Pigment in Rose, or a 70 Lash.