All The Lululemon Items We’re Hoping Go On Sale This Black Friday

Whether you shop in store or you stick to online, now is the time to form your Black Friday game plan. What shops you want to hit up. What items you want from each spot. How much you're hoping to save. Many of us have been holding off on making any purchases for weeks, hoping to score those items for cheaper during a Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale.
If leggings or athleisure clothes were one of those items for you, we have good news and bad news. Bad news first: Lululemon, the MVP of workout wear, told Refinery29 that they had nothing to share on a sale this year.
The good news: They may be playing their cards close to their vest. Last year, Lulu was saying the same thing— then went ahead and had some top-notch Black Friday deals anyway.
And even if they don't pull a repeat performance this year, as Lululemon junkies know, typically the Thursday morning before the shopping holiday, they add various marked-down items to their hallowed "We Made Too Much" section online.
Here are a few of our favorite things on the site right now that we're hoping come with a discount in a few days.
