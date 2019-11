Wayfair Went All Out With Up To 80% Off + Free Shipping On Black Friday

Getting a big home buy while it's hot (aka on sale) is savvy. Now throw an up-to-80%-off discount and free shipping on everything into the mix and you're reaching professional levels of deal domination. Yep, Wayfair 's virtual doors are officially open (check out its homepage , like we get the message) for its annual Black Friday Blowout event — and this is the weekend to snap up that larger piece of furniture you've been eyeing.