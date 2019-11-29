Rev Your Carts: These Black Friday Home Sales Are Not To Be Missed

As you emerge from your Turkey-induced sleep coma, let us remind you that Black Friday is here, which means it's time to break out the caffeine and credit cards. Retailers have been deal-dropping it like it's hot for the past three weeks, all leading up to today's main event. So, in the spirit of keeping up with the sale-throwing Joneses, we're cataloging the big home scores you don't want to miss right here.
We've crafted sale guides for fashion, beauty, and tech — but for those hunting down everything from significantly discounted furniture to premium bedding or shiny new kitchen essentials at well over 50% off, well, you've come to the right holiday-shopping spot. On your mark, get set,
go scroll into all the Black-Friday home destinations ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.