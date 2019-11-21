It's been a long eight episodes, but Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is finally back to work at Grey Sloan Memorial… too bad she returned just in time for Grey's Anatomy's midseason finale. Still, since this is the season to give thanks, I'm going to kick things off with a little positivity and just be thankful that ABC is serving up at least one episode of Mer back in action before we wait forever for the Grey's Anatomy midseason premiere date. On that note, I have bad news: it's going to be a while before we get more Grey's. Per Deadline, Grey's Anatomy isn't back until Jan. 23, 2020.
Advertisement
And that's going to be tough, because let's be real: Meredith's first day back isn't going to go smoothly. In fact, the preview for the final 2019 episode reveals she's returning to work just in time for another tragedy to strike. Mer fans shouldn't worry too much though, the beleaguered surgeon doesn't appear to be in danger, but one of coworkers almost certainly is.
After Bailey (Chandra Wilson) stood up for Meredith at her trial last week, the Chief of Surgery seems poised to win back fans who have understandably been frustrated by her treatment of the whole insurance fraud for a good cause situation. Of course, seeing Bailey return to being the tough, but lovable boss that rules Grey Sloan with an iron fist just in time for the midseason finale can't possibly be a coincidence. No, some serious drama is about to go down, and while ABC's official description of the episode cleverly avoids mentioning OG character Miranda Bailey at all, the Grey's midseason finale teaser tees up the potential for her to face major (and mysterious) trauma. Look, I don't want to be the bearer of bad news here, but her husband Ben (Jason Winston George) is sprinting down the hallway with a look of terror on his face, while the ominous voiceover guy promises a cliffhanger ending. Things aren't looking good for Bailey or her baby.
Knowing one of the original characters could be in danger makes it hard to focus on anything else, but whatever's happening with Bailey is far from the only drama the midseason finale has in store. It seems Jo (Camilla Luddington) is going to become a safe haven for a baby abandoned at Station 19 — please let this finally lead to Dad Alex (Justin Chambers), universe — and Jackson (Jesse Williams) is set to take his relationship with Vic (Barrett Doss) to a whole new level.
Oh, and then there's the Meredith and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) of it all. Those two humans who are clearly perfect for each other are on a break after Mer's declaration that she couldn't be with her boyfriend if he got to practice medicine while she lost her license. Now they're so far apart as a couple that she didn't tell DeLuca that Bailey had hired her back.
Whatever goes down, it's going to be a lot to process. But with that late January premiere date, ABC is apparently giving fans plenty of time to take in all of the impending cliffhangers and romantic shakeups.
Advertisement