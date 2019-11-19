Is A Kate Middleton Christmas Special Coming Our Way?

A holiday special is a delicate balancing act; like horror movies, you want to stick to the tried-and-true formula. On one hand, you have the wholesome children’s special, like the 1960s classics A Charlie Brown Christmas or Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. On the other, you have the glamorously unhinged celebrity special, like Judy Garland Christmas special or the Bill Murray one on Netflix. But without jump scares to keep the audience on its toes, holiday special hosts have to lean on a revolving door of celebrity guests to keep the spirits bright.