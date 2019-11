Two Women Writers Leave Patricia Heaton’s CBS Show After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

CBS, which has been under heightened scrutiny as a network due to cases of misconduct that led to the resignation of Leslie Moonves and the firing of anchor Charlie Rose , have maintained that they took proper steps to address the accusations against Hunt appropriately. Hunt has stated through his lawyer that the accusations were mischaracterizations of his behavior. Haskins and Halpern also stated that the changes on the set were coincidental, and were not acts of retaliation.