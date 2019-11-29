The Best Christmas Movies On Disney+

‘Tis the season for a new streaming service. In November, just in time for the holidays, one of the biggest media companies jumped into the subscription service game, launching Disney+. In addition to delivering plenty of new and nostalgic content, Disney+ is here to make all your Christmas movie dreams come true. And by “Christmas movie dreams,” we mean “wholesome holiday content your whole family will happily sit down and watch together, sans drama.”
Sure, Netflix has originals like The Christmas Prince franchise and the punny Vanessa Hudgens’ vehicle The Knight Before Christmas, but there’s something extra special about spending Christmas with content curated by Disney. Some of your favorite Disney characters are here, now wrapped in tinsel.
Get snuggly on the couch and spend time in the Beast’s winter-fied enchanted castle. Settle in for a holiday adventure with the Muppets. Swoon over the holiday hijinks of one Jonathan Taylor Thomas in I’ll Be Home For Christmas. (Okay, so Disney doesn’t own JTT, but you get it!)
No matter what you watch, Disney+ is here to make your Christmas just a touch more magical. Click through to read about the best holiday movies on Disney+.