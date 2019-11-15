Goop Gift Guide: Wellness Picks Worth The Hype

Nothing makes you want to deck your halls for the holidays more than reading about lavish products you could never afford. That's why I always keep an eye out for Goop's holiday gift guide. Released on Thursday this year, the Gwyneth Paltrow-founded brand offers an eye-catching directory, seemingly targeted at those with disposable wealth. It's broken up into categories, such as "The Wellness Junkie's Gift Guide," "The Lover's Gift Guide," and "Ridiculous But Awesome."
In the last category, you'll find not-at-all-unreasonable gifts such as a reserved seat on a Virgin Galactic trip to space (from $250,000), a fancy billiards table ($23,720), and a "bold" tasting dehydrated caviar bar ($99).
However, in their sumptuous catalog, there are plenty of wellness picks that are either reasonably priced or worth spending a little extra dough on. We waded through it all, and picked out the best hidden gems (or in some cases, crystals).