After Shooting At Her High School, Katie Hill Says We Have No Choice But To Flip The Senate

"It's your worst nightmare. Every single member of Congress is constantly in the back of their head as to whether something like that is going to happen in your home district because it's the worst thing that can happen," she told CNN. "What are we supposed to say at this point? We've passed the background checks, we've passed four different pieces of legislation that would make an immediate impact on reducing gun violence, and it's just sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk, there's nothing more. ... It says to me with complete and utter clarity, we don’t have a choice but to flip the Senate and to get somebody in the White House who is going to make this a priority... If you think that the safety of our kids matter, then that's to me what needs to get you to the polls."