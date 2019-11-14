After Shooting At Her High School, Katie Hill Says We Have No Choice But To Flip The Senate

Former California Rep. Katie Hill spoke out about Thursday's shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, which she attended. In the large suburban public school, which is about 30 miles north of L.A., at least six injured victims were taken to area hospitals and a suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital.
Hill, who resigned in late October amid accusations of relationships with subordinates, said a couple of days ago that she is planning to be more vocal and candid now that she's not bound by the protocols of Congress. She particularly promised to speak out on so-called "revenge porn," which she herself says she was a victim of in her scandal. Her first opportunity ended up being a shooting that hit very close to home. "Praying for all... we have so many campaign interns and volunteers who go there," she tweeted.
Hill, who still lives in the community, called CNN and MSNBC to describe the "powerlessness" she felt as a freshman member of Congress who helped pass the House background checks bill, the first major gun bill in over 20 years, and several other pieces of legislation that would help prevent mass shootings such as this one — only to have them languish on Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's desk.
"It's your worst nightmare. Every single member of Congress is constantly in the back of their head as to whether something like that is going to happen in your home district because it's the worst thing that can happen," she told CNN. "What are we supposed to say at this point? We've passed the background checks, we've passed four different pieces of legislation that would make an immediate impact on reducing gun violence, and it's just sitting on Mitch McConnell's desk, there's nothing more. ... It says to me with complete and utter clarity, we don’t have a choice but to flip the Senate and to get somebody in the White House who is going to make this a priority... If you think that the safety of our kids matter, then that's to me what needs to get you to the polls."
Hill, who herself is a gun owner, has long made it a point to speak out about gun safety in her community, which she told MSNBC has a high number of gun owners than average.
"Right now, I'm in my backyard, I can hear the helicopters, I can hear the sirens...we're just devastated and really praying for people to recover," she told MSNBC.
